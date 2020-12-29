Apple Loses Lawsuit Against Corellium, a Start-up Focused on iOS Virtualization

Corellium, a start-up co-founded by husband and wife, Amanda Gorton and Chris Wade, made it possible to run ‘virtual iPhones’ on desktop computers and were pulled in a legal battle with Apple last year. Fast forward towards the end of 2020, a Florida judge has ruled that the start-up’s business practices were in fair use, giving Corellium a sigh of relief, for now.

Apple Earlier Claimed That Being Able to Run ‘Virtual iPhones’ on Desktops Would Be Disastrous From a Security Point-of-View

According to The Washington Post, Judge Smith provided the following verdict on Corellium’s practices.

Apple Watch Prototype Appears Running Lisa App Testing on Pre-watchOS Software

“Weighing all the necessary factors, the Court finds that Corellium has met its burden of establishing fair use. Thus, its use of iOS in connection with the Corellium Product is permissible.”

In a lawsuit filed against the start-up, Apple claimed that Corellium illegally replicated the OS and apps running on both the iPad and iPhone. Corellium possesses software that creates digital replicas of iOS, iTunes, and user interface elements available on a web-based platform or custom platform built by Corellium. As the software is designed to make an exact copy of iOS, Apple argued that iPhones would be open to security flaws.

Corellium later accused Apple of using the lawsuit to limit the landscape of jailbreaking. The start-up also stated that its software aided Apple by making it easier for security researchers to find bugs. Apple has yet to comment on the decision the judge took. With the decision taken, Corellium is expected to resume its business activities, but how long before Apple attempts to bring it down once again? It looks like we’ll be finding out soon.

Apple attempted to acquire Corellium back in 2018, but talks had stalled. Apple later sued the company, stating that its virtual iPhones constitute a violation of copyright law. The technology giant also mentioned that Corellium managed to scale past Apple’s security measures that prevent people from replicating its software. Apple claimed the start-up violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act as a result, which has not been thrown out as yet.

What do you think of the decision taken by the judge? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: The Washington Post