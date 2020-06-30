Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 13.6, macOS 10.15.6, watchOS 6.2.8, tvOS 13.4.8 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 3 of iOS 13.6 macOS 10.15.6, watchOS 6.2.8, and tvOS 13.4.8 to developers for testing purposes. The third beta builds arrive three weeks after Apple saw fit to release the second beta. If you're a developer, you can download and install the latest build on your compatible devices right now. If you're not part of Apple's beta testing program, head over to Apple's Developer website to enroll.

Apple Releases iOS 13.6, macOS 10.15.6, watchOS 6.2.8, tvOS 13.4.8 Beta 3 to Developers for Testing Purposes

Here's how you can install beta 3 of the following updates on your compatible Apple devices.

Apple Reportedly Testing out macOS on an iPhone; Will Allow Users to Dock Handset to a Monitor to Enable a Full Desktop Experience

iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6

iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 beta 3 can be downloaded on your iPhone or iPad from the Apple Developer Center or via over the air mechanism. Make sure that the proper configuration profile is installed. The first beta that Apple released was named iOS 13.5.5.

iOS 13.6 adds a boatload of features like the ability to customize software updates. There's also a new Symptoms section in the Health app. In addition to this, iOS 13.6 also adds support for Car Key, which will allow iPhone users to remotely unlock their cars with NFC capability. Apple News app will add a feature that will save your place in an article if you opt to read something else. Also, Apple News+ is also getting a new Audio feature.

macOS Catalina 10.15.6

Microsoft’s Steven Sinofsky Applauds Apple’s “Fearless” Transition to Custom Silicon

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 3 can be installed on your compatible Macs from the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. Be sure to install the appropriate profile from the Developer Center. At this point, it's not yet clear what the new build will have in store for users. However, we will let you guys know as soon as developers are done tinkering with the beta 3.

watchOS 6.2.8

watchOS 6.2.8 beta 3 is also available to download on your compatible Apple Watch models. You can install the latest build by going to General > Software Update on your iPhone. Make sure that your Apple Watch is in the range of your iPhone, have more than 50 percent battery, and plugged in. Again, we will leave it to developers to test beta 3 out.

tvOS 13.4.8

tvOS 13.4.8 beta 3 is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models. You can install tvOS 13.4.8 on your Apple TV via a profile that is installed using Xcode. tvOS updates have always been pretty small in contrast to the number of features that it brings to the table.

As mentioned earlier, it might be too early to ask about the new additions. We will leave it to developers to tinker with the latest build. Apart from the features the beta 3 of iOS 13.6, macOS 10.15.6, watchOS 6.2.8, and tvOS 13.4.8 features bug fixes and performance enhancements along with security updates.

Do stay tuned to find out what's new.