Apple Releases Beta 2 of iOS 13.6, macOS 10.15.6, tvOS 13.4.8 to Developers for Testing

Apple today has seen fit to release the second beta of its upcoming firmware updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Macs. The beta is released to developers for testing purposes and arrives a week after the first beta was seeded. If you're a developer, you can download beta 2 of iOS 13.6, iPadOS 13.6, macOS 10.15.6, and tvOS 13.4.8 right now from the Apple Developer Center.

Apple has released beta 2 of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 to developers. The company is renaming the beta and calling it iOS 13.6 beta 2 from iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 which was released last week. iOS 13.6 beta 2 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or via the over-the-air mechanism. Make sure that a proper configuration profile is installed. iOS 13.6 beta code suggests that Apple News+ will get a new Audio feature.

Apple also seeds beta 2 of macOS 10.15.6 to developers. It can be downloaded on your Mac via the Software Update mechanism in System preferences. Make sure that a proper configuration profile is installed from the Apple Developer Center. As of now, there is no word what the new build might have on the store in terms of forward-facing additions.

Lastly, Apple has also released tvOS 13.4.8 beta 2 to developers. It is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models. If you're interested, it can be downloaded not the device via a profile that is installed using Xcode on Mac. tvOS updates have always been minor in terms of feature additions. However, it will bring under the hood improvements to the table and bug fixes, much like iOS 13.6 and macOS 10.15.6 beta 2 updates.

It might be too early to ask what the new beta has to offer. We will let the developers tinker with the new beta build. We will let you guys know as soon as something new is discovered in the build. Are you looking to install the beta 2? Let us know in the comments.