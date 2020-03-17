Apple’s Says Its Retail Outlets Are Now Closed ‘Until Further Notice’

A new banner spotted on Apple’s online store states that the company’s retail outlets will be closed until further notice. The move took place on Friday when Apple executed a shut down of its retail outlets outside of greater China for a period of two weeks.

Now the company has concentrated its efforts to cut down the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and other countries. Earlier this month, it was reported that the technology giant had reportedly postponed its March media event where a slew of products would have been unveiled. While Apple itself hasn’t confirmed that the launches have been postponed, it’s highly likely there isn’t going to be any event taking place thanks to the current global landscape.

Apple Tops Fortune’s List of ‘100 Grestest Designs of Modern Times’

After the temporary closure of stores, 9to5Mac reports that Apple published a FAQ on its website answering some key questions customers may have concerning repairs and returns. As strange as it sounds, the banner is currently being shown on the company’s U.S. website, and that’s a peculiar sight because there’s no telling if Apple will be shutting down retail stores outside of China or not.

These strict measures can mean that future Apple product launches might also be taking place online. Considering the number of iOS 14 leaks coming through talking about the iPhone 9 Plus, an upgraded iPad Pro, and more, Apple probably has a lot more in store for customers in the near future. As for software updates and their features that are supposed to be a part of the WWDC keynote, Apple did announce that the entire event will be taken online.

Do you think Apple is doing the right thing by shutting down its retail outlets to stop the spread of the coronavirus? Tell us down in the comments.

Source: Apple

Products mentioned in this post iPad Pro

USD 749.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.