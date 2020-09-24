Apple Releases watchOS 7.0.1, tvOS 14.0.1, and macOS Catalina 10.15.7 With Major Bug Fixes

Today, Apple has seen fit to release its newest software updates for the Apple Watch, Apple TV and Macs. The company has also released iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 to all iPhone and iPad users. You can download watchOS 7.0.1, tvOS 14.0.1, and macOS Catalina 10.15.7 right now.

Apple Seeds watchOS 7.0.1, tvOs 14.0.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.7 to the Public With Major Bug Fixes

As mentioned earlier, Apple has released watchOS 7.0.1, tvOS 14.0.1, and macOS Catalina 10.15.7 to the public. If you own an Apple Watch, you can download the latest software update by heading over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Simply navigate to General > Software Update and follow the on-screen instructions.

tvOS 14.0.1 is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV. You can install it by heading over to Settings > System > Software Update and then Check for Updates. If a new build is available, select Download and Install.

To install the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.7 on your Mac, head over to System Preferences > Software Update. Make sure that you follow the onscreen instructions carefully. The new version brings fixes for WiFi bug that connects to the internet automatically. It also fixes a bug that prevented files from syncing to iCloud Drive. Most importantly, the update fixes a small white flashing line that appeared on machines equipped with the Radeon Pro 5700 XT. Here's the entire changelog:

macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.7 provides important security updates and bug fixes for your Mac. - Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks

- Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through ‌iCloud Drive‌

- Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on ‌iMac‌ (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. See more details here

For watchOS 7.0.1 and tvOS 14.0.1, the update brings bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table for more fluid and smooth user experience. Apple has also released iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 to the public. We will update you guys as soon as we have more news on the subject.