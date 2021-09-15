Apple Releases New Watch Band Collection for Series 7
Last night, the new Apple Watch Series 7 went official, and that was not all. Apple also introduced a series of new watch bands for your Series 7 watch that you can buy. These bands are in new colors and designs across the board, including new striped sport loop bands. The good news is that the new bands will continue to work with the older Apple Watch models, and the older bands will also work with the Series 7.
Apple Watch Series 7 Brings a Heap of Exciting Watch Bands for You to Buy
Apple is offering these bands in 41mm and 45mm sizes as expected. All bands appear to have been refreshed aside from the link bracelet, which remains the same as it is available in 38mm and 38mm sizes as we have known it to be.
All of the new brands are now available to order today and will start delivering next week. You can also go ahead and order the Apple Watch SE with any of the new bands starting today. You can check out the new bands below.
In addition to that, below is the list of all the bands you can get.
Solo Loop
- English Lavender
- Chalk Pink
- Marigold
- Clover
- Dark Cherry
- Abyss Blue
- Starlight
Braided Solo Loop
- Maize
- Dark Cherry
- English Lavender
- Abyss Blue
- (Product) Red
Sport Band
- Clover
- Marigold
- Dark Cherry
- English Lavender
- Abyss Blue
- (Product) Red
- Starlight
- Midnight
Sport Loop
- Maize/White
- Pink Pomelo/Tan
- Abyss Blue/Moss
- Dark Cherry/Forest Green
- (Product) Red
- Tornado/Gray
Nike Sport Band
- Olive Gray/Cargo
- Magic Ember/Crimson
- Midnight Navy/Mystic Navy
Nike Sport Loop
- Cargo Khaki with logo
- Summit White with logo
- Black with logo
Leather Link
- Golden Brown
- Dark Cherry
- Sequoia Green
- Midnight
Modern Buckle
- Wisteria
- Chalk
- Midnight
Last but not least, Apple has also retired the Leather Loop watchband design that it introduced back in 2015 as it is no longer available to purchase. If you want a leather band, a leather link and a modern buckle are now the two new leather bands sold by Apple.