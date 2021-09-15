Apple Releases New Watch Band Collection for Series 7

Last night, the new Apple Watch Series 7 went official, and that was not all. Apple also introduced a series of new watch bands for your Series 7 watch that you can buy. These bands are in new colors and designs across the board, including new striped sport loop bands. The good news is that the new bands will continue to work with the older Apple Watch models, and the older bands will also work with the Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 Brings a Heap of Exciting Watch Bands for You to Buy

Apple is offering these bands in 41mm and 45mm sizes as expected. All bands appear to have been refreshed aside from the link bracelet, which remains the same as it is available in 38mm and 38mm sizes as we have known it to be.

All of the new brands are now available to order today and will start delivering next week. You can also go ahead and order the Apple Watch SE with any of the new bands starting today. You can check out the new bands below.

In addition to that, below is the list of all the bands you can get.

Solo Loop

English Lavender

Chalk Pink

Marigold

Clover

Dark Cherry

Abyss Blue

Starlight

Braided Solo Loop

Maize

Dark Cherry

English Lavender

Abyss Blue

(Product) Red

Sport Band

Clover

Marigold

Dark Cherry

English Lavender

Abyss Blue

(Product) Red

Starlight

Midnight

Sport Loop

Maize/White

Pink Pomelo/Tan

Abyss Blue/Moss

Dark Cherry/Forest Green

(Product) Red

Tornado/Gray

Nike Sport Band

Olive Gray/Cargo

Magic Ember/Crimson

Midnight Navy/Mystic Navy

Nike Sport Loop

Cargo Khaki with logo

Summit White with logo

Black with logo

Leather Link

Golden Brown

Dark Cherry

Sequoia Green

Midnight

Modern Buckle

Wisteria

Chalk

Midnight

Last but not least, Apple has also retired the Leather Loop watchband design that it introduced back in 2015 as it is no longer available to purchase. If you want a leather band, a leather link and a modern buckle are now the two new leather bands sold by Apple.