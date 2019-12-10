Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2 – Download

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the final build of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to the general public. The latest update arrives a few days after the company seeded beta 4 to developers. In addition, the latest build is released over a month after the company released macOS Catalina 10.15.1 to the public. Let's dive in to see what does the latest build brings to the table.

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2 - Here's Everything New

If you're interested in installing the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.2 on your supported Macs, you can do so through the Update feature in the System Preferences app.

MacBook Pro 2015 Banned From Flights Of Select Airlines

macOS Catalina 10.15.2 focuses on the overall stability of the platform. It brings performance improvements, security updates and carries bug fixes that were not addressed in macOS Catalina 10.15.1. Here's everything new in the latest build:

The ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.2 update improves the stability, reliability and performance of your Mac and is recommended for all users. This update adds the following features: ‌Apple News‌

- New layout for ‌Apple News‌+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other leading newspapers Stocks

- Get links to related stories or more stories from the same publication at the end of an article

- “Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories

- Stories from ‌Apple News‌ are now available in Canada in English and French

- This update also includes the following bug fixes and improvements: Music

- Restores the column browser view for managing the music library

- Resolves an issue that may prevent album artwork from appearing

- Fixes an issue that may reset music equalizer settings during playback iTunes Remote

- Adds support for using an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad to remotely control the Music and TV apps on a Mac ‌Photos‌

- Resolves an issue that may cause some .AVI and .MP4 files to appear as unsupported

- Fixes an issue that prevents newly created folders from appearing in Albums view

- Addresses an issue where manually sorted images in an album may be printed or exported out of order

- Fixes an issue that prevents the zoom-to-crop tool from working in a print preview Mail

- Addresses an issue that may cause Mail Preferences to open with a blank window

- Resolves an issue that may prevent using undo from retrieving deleted mail Other

- Improves the reliability of syncing books and audiobooks to your ‌iPad‌ or ‌iPhone‌ through Finder

- Fixes an issue where reminders may be out of order in the Today smart list in the Reminders app

- Resolves an issue that may cause slow typing performance in the Notes app

There are no major forward-facing additions to the table found in macOS Catalina 10.15.2 beta builds. In the final build, we can see that the update adds a new layout for Apple Music+ new stories, new Stocks improvements, Music related bug fixes, support for the iPhone to remotely control Music and TV apps on Mac and a plethora of bug fixes. Apple has also released iOS 13.3, so do check it out as well.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the build. We will update you guys as soon as something new is discovered in macOS Catalina 10.15.2.

What are your thoughts on the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.2 update? Let us know in the comments.