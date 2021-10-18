Apple Releases iOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1 RC for Developers

Apple has just seeded the RC builds of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1 and watchOS 8.1 to registered developers.

You Can Now Download iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1 and tvOS 15.1 RC Build if You Have are a Developer

Note: RC is available for those who have the previous beta installed on their compatible and registered devices.

As we approach the final release of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1 and watchOS 8.1, the company has unleashed the RC builds of the software to registered developers. All of these updates are 'final' builds, and if no bugs are found, will be released as-is to everyone in a week's time.

All of the above updates are available over the air, and you can start off by downloading iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 RC onto your iPhone and iPad by simply following the steps outlined below:

Connect to Wi-Fi.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install.

Follow the steps below if you want to update to watchOS 8.1 RC:

Place the Apple Watch on its charger.

Launch the Watch app on iPhone.

Navigate to General > Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install.

Last but not the least, follow the steps below in order to download and install tvOS 15.1 RC on your Apple TV:

Turn on Apple TV.

Launch Settings.

Scroll down and select System.

Select Software Update and install the available RC update from here.

We will inform our readers whenever the final versions of the above software drops for everyone.