Download iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 for iPhone and iPad [IPSW Links]

Uzair Ghani
Aug 17, 2022
Download iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 today for iPhone and iPad.

Apple has released iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 update for both iPhone and iPad for download. Here's everything that is new.

Download iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 Today with Bug Fixes for iPhone and iPad

We thought Apple would end software support for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6. But, that is not the case at all as the Cupertino giant has seeded iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 for download for everyone with a compatible device around the globe.

Unlike previous iOS and iPadOS releases, this one does not feature anything new except that it fixes bugs and makes under the hood improvements. If you want your iPhone and iPad to function properly on a daily basis then this is the update you should download right away. But more importantly, this update focuses on the security side of things.

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

In order to download iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 right now, make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining on your device. Once that is assured, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Wait for the page to load properly and you'll see the 15.6.1 update available for download. Just tap on Download and Install in order to initiate the download.

If you like, you can download the iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 IPSW files from the link below to perform a clean installation. We will prefer that you take the over the air route for installation, but if you love everything nice and fresh, that option is available as well.

Download iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 IPSW Files

Follow the guide posted here on how to clean install:

