Apple Releases First Beta of watchOS 6.2.8 and tvOS 13.4.8 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the first beta of watchOS 6.2.8 and tvOS 13.4.8 to developers for testing purposes. If you're a developer, you can download the latest beta builds on your compatible Apple Watch and Apple TV right now from the Apple Developer Center. Scroll down to see more details on the beta builds and what you can expect from the updates.

If you're interested, watchOS 6.2.8 beta 1 is available for free for the Apple Watch. It can be downloaded on the compatible Apple Watch models via the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. All you have to do is head over to General > Software Update and you're good to go.

Before you update, you should take note that your Apple Watch is required to have more than 50 percent of battery life and placed on a charger. Moreover, you should be in the range of your iPhone. As of now, we are not familiar with the changes that Apple has added to the mix with watchOS 6.2.8. In all likelihood, the new beta update will bring bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys posted as something is discovered.

tvOS 13.4.8 beta 1 is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models. It can be downloaded on to the Apple TV using a profile that is installed using Xcode. As for what it brings to the table is out of the question at this point. Moreover, tvOS updates have always been minor in scale pertaining to the list of forward-facing additions it has to offer.

As of now, we're not familiar with the changes part of watchOS 6.2.8 and tvOS 13.4.8 beta 1. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys updated on the latest as soon as developers are done tinkering with the latest build. Apple also released iOS 13.5.5 and macOS 10.15.6 beta to developers two days ago, so do check that out as well.

