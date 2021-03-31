Apple Releases Beta 6 of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, tvOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 6 of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, tvOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can install the latest beta build from the Apple Developer Center right now. The new beta builds bring a lot of bug fixes and stability improvements, so be sure to give it a swing. In addition, Apple might have added new features as well, so let's find out.

Starting off with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, beta 6 can be downloaded on your compatible iPhone and iPad models using a proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. It can also be installed via an over-the-air mechanism. Apple offers a slew of forward-facing features in the build, so do check it out. For instance, the company adds the option to unlock your iPhone using your Apple Watch; it also adds worldwide support for 5G; support for AirPlay 2, support for PlayStation DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers, joint account support for Apple Card, and much more.

Other than iOS 14.5, Apple has also seeded beta 6 of macOS 11.3 to developers, which can be downloaded on your compatible Macs through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. Make sure that you have installed a proper configuration profile from the Developer Center. The new update will bring major features like optimizations for Safari, optimizations for iOS apps on M1 Macs, new Controller Emulation, new management tools on the Reminder app, new "Made for You" shortcuts in Apple Music, and much more.

Moving on, Apple has also seeded watchOS 7.4 to developers which will work with iOS 14.5. The new update can be installed on your compatible Apple Watch using a configuration profile from the Developer Center. Now head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and select General > Software Update. The update adds new features like "unlock with Apple Watch" that works together with iOS 14.5. There are other features as well that you can check out.

Lastly, Apple has seeded tvOS 14.5 for compatible Apple TV models. You can install the latest beta 6 using a profile that is installed using Xcode. The update also brings support for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers as well as Xbox Series X controllers. Apple has also removed mentions of Siri Remote and replaced it with Apple TV Remote. We heard that Apple is working on a new remote for the Apple TV and suspect that this might have something to do with it. Other additions include a new "type to Siri" Accessibility feature, new frame rate options, and much more, We will share more details on the updates as soon as we have a word.

That's all there is to the latest updates, do install them and check out the new additions for yourself.