Apple Releases macOS 13 Ventura Beta 7 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release macOS 13 Ventura to developers for testing purposes. The latest beta build is available on all compatible Macs and you can download it right now from the Apple Developer Center. The seventh beta of macOS 13 Ventura arrives two weeks after beta 6 was released to developers. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Has Seen Fit to Release macOS 13 Ventura Beta 7 to Developers For Testing Purposes

If you are a registered developer, you can download the latest macOS 13 Ventura beta 7 from the Apple Developer Center. Make sure that you install the appropriate configuration profile from the Developer Center. Once you do so, you will be able to install the update through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

macOS 13 Ventura brings a boatload of forward-facing additions to the table. While there are a plethora of upgrades, the highlight of the event will be the new Stage Manager. The Stage Manager feature will provide users with a brand-new multitasking user interface. It will offer easier app switching between tasks. Another important addition is the Continuity Camera which allows you to use your iPhone camera as a webcam on your Mac. The Continuity Camera feature can be used for Center Stage, Desk View, and Studio Light.

Other than this, Handoff is now also available for FaceTime which allows you to transfer calls between iPhone, iPad, and Mac at will. There are numerous other improvements in macOS 13 Ventura beta 7 that you can check out. Apple has announced that it will release the final build of macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 in October. On the other hand, iOS 16 and watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 will be available to all users on Monday, September 12.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. As for now, share your views with us in the comments section below.