Menu
Company

Apple Releases macOS 13 Ventura Beta 7 to Developers

Ali Salman
Sep 9, 2022
macOS 13 Ventura Beta 7

Today, Apple has seen fit to release macOS 13 Ventura to developers for testing purposes. The latest beta build is available on all compatible Macs and you can download it right now from the Apple Developer Center. The seventh beta of macOS 13 Ventura arrives two weeks after beta 6 was released to developers. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Has Seen Fit to Release macOS 13 Ventura Beta 7 to Developers For Testing Purposes

If you are a registered developer, you can download the latest macOS 13 Ventura beta 7 from the Apple Developer Center. Make sure that you install the appropriate configuration profile from the Developer Center. Once you do so, you will be able to install the update through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
How to Prepare for iOS 16 Final Download on Monday

macOS 13 Ventura brings a boatload of forward-facing additions to the table. While there are a plethora of upgrades, the highlight of the event will be the new Stage Manager. The Stage Manager feature will provide users with a brand-new multitasking user interface. It will offer easier app switching between tasks. Another important addition is the Continuity Camera which allows you to use your iPhone camera as a webcam on your Mac. The Continuity Camera feature can be used for Center Stage, Desk View, and Studio Light.

macOS 13 Ventura Beta 7

Other than this, Handoff is now also available for FaceTime which allows you to transfer calls between iPhone, iPad, and Mac at will. There are numerous other improvements in macOS 13 Ventura beta 7 that you can check out. Apple has announced that it will release the final build of macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 in October. On the other hand, iOS 16 and watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 will be available to all users on Monday, September 12.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. As for now, share your views with us in the comments section below.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order