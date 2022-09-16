iOS 16.1 Will Bring Major Features on iPhone – Check Out The Full List

Apple has seen fit to release the first beta of iOS 16.1 to developers and public beta testers. The latest beta build arrived a few days after the company seeded iOS 16 to the general public. The update packs a boatload of improvements with forward-facing features. However, some features are missing in the initial release of iOS 16. Henceforth, the company will release the upcoming iOS 16.1 with updated features. If you are unfamiliar, check out the list of features part of the iOS 16.1 update for iPhone.

iOS 16.1 Beta Has Been Released to Developers - Check Out The List of Major Features

Apple has released iOS 16.1 beta 1 to developers and public beta testers that you can install on your compatible iPhone models right now from the Apple Developer Center. If you are unfamiliar with what is new in the latest build, we have compiled a list of features that you can expect to be made available next month. Check out the list below.

Upcoming iOS 16.1 Features

iOS 16.1 beta 1 brings new Home Screen customization tools that can adjust wallpaper settings from the Lock Screen.

Support for Matter accessories that indicates an imminent fall launch of the Matter smart home standard.

iOS 16.1 will bring a toggle to enable "Clean Energy Charging" in the Battery section of the Settings app which will reduce the carbon footprint with lower carbon emission electricity.

Live Activities API is also embedded in the iOS 16.1 beta which can be used by developers for testing and integration purposes.

The ability to remove or delete the Wallet app from the Home screen.

iOS 16.1 beta 1 will also add battery percentage in the status bar on additional iPhone models. For instance, the upcoming update will bring battery percentage in the status bar on the iPhone 13 mini.

The screenshot UI will feature an updated interface with an option to delete the screenshot and much more.

These are all the latest features discovered in iOS 16.1 beta 1. We will wait for developers to tinker with the new build and update you on the latest. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.