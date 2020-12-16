Apple Releases Beta 1 of iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, tvOS 14.4 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 1 of its upcoming iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, tvOS 14.4, and watchOS 7.3 to the developer for testing purposes. If you're a developer, you can download the latest beta build right now from Apple's developer website. The latest update arrives two days after the company released iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, tvOS 14.3, and watchOS 7.2 to the general public. Let's dive in to see what we can expect from the latest beta builds.

Apple Seeds Beta 1 of iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, and tvOS 14.4 to Developers for Testing Purposes

Starting off with iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4, if you're a developer, you can download the latest build on your compatible iPhone and iPad models through the Apple Developer Center or via over the air mechanism. However, be sure to install the appropriate configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. At this point in time, it might be too early to ask if Apple has added anything new in beta 1 of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4.

tvOS 14.4 beta 1 has been designed for the fourth and fifth generation of the Apple TV. It can be downloaded on the compatible Apple TV models through a profile that you can install through Xcode. Apple's tvOS updates have always been minor in terms of size and the number of features it brings to the table. However, there will be performance and stability along with security updates to offer a better overall user experience.

Lastly, Apple has also seeded watchOS 7.3 beta 1 to developers for testing purposes as well. The build is available for all compatible Apple Watch models. The beta build can be installed from the Apple Developer Center through the appropriate profile. Make sure that your Apple Watch is charged and plugged in. Moreover, make sure the wearable is in the range of your iPhone. Once that is done, on your iPhone, navigate to the dedicated Apple Watch app and head to General > Software Update. As mentioned earlier, it is too early to ask what Apple has added in the latest build of watchOS 7.3.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will update you guys as soon as developers are done tinkering with the latest beta builds of iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, and tvOS 14.4. Share your views with us in the comments section below.