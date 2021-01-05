Apple Plans to Release Its Item Tracking AirTags and an Augmented Reality Device This Year

Apple is not shy to experiment and it has been doing it for years, given the number of patents it files every year. It's true that a by-product of the patent would be released immediately, Apple does secure technology for future releases. With that said, Apple's long-awaited AirTags have been in the news for a while now along with the company's highly anticipated AR headset. According to the latest, Apple is planning to release the AirTags and a mysterious augmented reality headset this year.

Apple To Finally Release AirTags? Unspecified AR Device Also Said to See Daylight This Year

The news comes from the popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who in his research notes (via MacRumors) mentions that Apple plans to release its item tracking AirTags and an augmented reality headset in 2021. AirTags will allow users to track their belongings and gadgets with the help of Apple devices. Users will be notified on their Apple-branded devices for the precise location of their lost or misplaced stuff like keys, wallets, backpacks, and more. The AirTags accessory from Apple will be managed by users in the Find My app.

As for the unspecified augmented reality headset, the product has been in the rumor mill for years now, The company might be working on an AR headset or glasses or both. The latest comes in as Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for his great track record, cites that Apple is planning to release its AR wearable this year. The analyst did not specify what kind of an AR device is Apple working on at this point. Since Apple's iPhone and iPad feature AR capabilities, there's no solid evidence that a wearable is to be expected.

Other than that, the analyst previously stated that the company will release new AirPods models, Apple Silicon Macs, and devices with mini-LED displays In 2021. Previous rumors have quoted that we will be seeing a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, numerous MacBook models with the new mini-LED displays in 2021. MacBooks and iPad with mini-LED displays will offer better colors and contrast ratio, along with several other advantages.

As for the analyst, previous research notes have mentioned Apple's plans to launch a redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's custom chips and new display technology this year. Apple already announced its plans for a full transition to its own chips months ago and it is only a matter of time when Apple completely offers its MacBooks powered by its own M-series chips rather than Intel.

