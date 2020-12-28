iPad Pro With 12.9-inch mini-LED Screen Expected in Q1, 2021, as Supplier Aims to Provide Crucial Touch Module Component

Once more, we’re hearing reports of a new iPad Pro expected to arrive early next year and bearing a new display technology called mini-LED. To make this possible, new information claims that Apple has diversified its supply chain by adding a new partner. In addition to BOE supplying OLED screens for the iPhone 12 lineup, it appears at the GIS will be responsible for providing crucial touch panels for both the iPhone and the new iPad Pro.

Apple Supplier GIS Approved Large Investments to Focus on Mass Production of These Integrated Touch Modules for the iPad Pro

A new report from DigiTimes that’s locked behind a wall and spotted by MacRumors mentions the following details on the mini-LED iPad Pro launch timeline as well as the plans of Apple’s suppliers to secure current and possibly future orders.

“GIS approved investments of NT$2.198 billion (US$76.3 million) and NT$1.421 billion proposed by its subsidiary in Chengdu, China in August and November 2020 respectively, with the funds to focus on expanding production capacity for integrated touch modules used in tablets, the sources said. The subsidiary will invest another NT$753 million to improve production line automation. The subsidiary currently produces integrated touch modules for iPads and MacBooks, the sources said. Besides iPhones, GIS will produce integrated touch modules for miniLED-backlit panels of 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ to be launched in first-quarter 2021, the sources noted.”

Since there have been numerous reports talking about the arrival of a mini-LED iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen for next year, it looks like we’ll have to keep an eye out for its release. According to a tipster, the mini-LED screen's mass production will commence from January 2021, so it’s likely we’ll see it in a few months. Fortunately, for those that wanted to see more mini-LED products from Apple, the iPad Pro isn’t going to be the only one. A previous report mentioned that new M1-fueled portable Macs would launch in the first half of 2021.

As the newer models are expected to tout the new display tech, there’s lots of new and exciting stuff to watch out for. If and when the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro launches, will you consider upgrading to it? Tell us down in the comments.

