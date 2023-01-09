Apple’s Focus Shifts to AR Headset With iOS 17 Rumored to Feature “Fewer Major Changes”

iOS 16 was a major update considering the number of additions it brings to the table. While Apple is gearing up to announce its AR Headset in the coming months, we are hearing that iOS 17 will feature "fewer major changes than originally planned" this year. Apple's developers and engineers are heavily working on the operating system for the AR/VR headset. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iOS 17 to bring minor additions to the table as Apple's developers and engineers focus more on xrOS for the AR/VR Headset

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the operating system for Apple's forthcoming AR Headset. Apple's engineers and developers have been working on xrOS for several years. Since the company is expected to announce its AR Headset sometime in 2023, developers are focusing less on iOS 17 features along with other operating systems.

The news is shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, suggesting that iOS 17, internally codenamed Dawn, could come with fewer new features in contrast to what the company had originally planned. As mentioned earlier, this is because the company and its developers are working more on xrOS for the AR Headset. Gurman also claims that Apple's macOS 14 will fall under the same approach.

Apple's AR Headset Concept Based on Leaks

iOS 14 was released back in 2020, while iOS 16 was released to the general public in September of last year. Both of these updates were major considering the scale of features that they offered on iPhone and iPad devices. The updates brought revamped Home and Lock screen controls for enhanced personalization, a new App Library, widgets, and much more.

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 will be announced at Apple's WWDC event later this year in June. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details. What are your thoughts on Apple's upcoming AR Headset? Let us know in the comments.