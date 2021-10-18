Apple Plans to Hide the Notch on the M1X MacBook Pro With a Wallpaper

Apple is expected to launch the M1X MacBook Pro models later today. The past few days have been quite hectic when it comes to rumors related to the upcoming laptop from Apple. If you are not following up with the latest, we heard that Apple's redesigned M1X MacBook Pro will feature a notch but it will not be for Face ID. Now, old news has come up again which aims to provide details on the MacBook Pro's packaging. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Will Obscure the Notch on M1X MacBook Pro Using a Wallpaper in Marketing Images

A forum post shared back in August by "ty98" suggests that the M1X MacBook Pro models will come with a notch. The leaker also stated that the MacBook Pro will gain a 1080p webcam but Face ID will not be part of the deal. Surprisingly, the leaker suggested that he saw both cases of the MacBook Pro and its packaging. Apple is possibly planning to obscure or hide the notch of the M1 MacBook Pro in its marketing material using wallpaper.

With the Touch Bar Removed on M1X MacBook Pro Models, the ESC, F1-F12 Keys to Feature Same Width as Other Buttons

"Sure enough, it was the kind of wallpaper with a dark top. If you don't look carefully, you can't see the [notch] at all."

While the credibility of the leaker is not known at this point, Apple also highlighted a notch on the MacBook in one of its patents. While it all started with a rumor, it is surprising to see the notch was left out of discussion since the talks of a redesigned M1X MacBook Pro originated.

Other than this, the chip names have also been leaked in the app log by a developer but it seems Apple will not go ahead with a confusing product name - M1 Pro and M1 Max, In addition, the M1X MacBook Pro models will feature a mini-LED display, potentially with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will allow the devices to save battery life.

This is all there is to it, folks. Apple will be hosting the MacBook Pro later today and if you are not familiar, you can check out the event start time in your region. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.