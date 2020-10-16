Apple Online Store Is Down as Company Preps to Open up iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Orders

With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders starting soon, it was inevitable that the Apple online store would go down as the company preps to commence pre-sales of both smartphones. To remind you, both of these models sport a 6.1-inch display so you’ll be getting more or less the same screen real estate. If your preference lies in the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you’ll have to wait a while to pre-order them.

Pre-Orders for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Start at 5 AM PDT

With the Apple online store down, pre-orders for the newer models will go live very soon. The iPhone 12 will start from $799 for the 64GB model, while the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro will set you back by $999 for the 128GB version. While the iPhone 12 Pro will remain unchanged in pricing, irrespective if you purchase the SIM-free or pick a carrier of your choosing, you’ll have to be a little careful if and when you pre-order the iPhone 12.

That’s thanks to a clever tactic Apple has pulled off, and in reality, the iPhone 12 costs $829. Customers will get a $30 carrier discount, bringing that price down to $799, but that is if they purchase the model with AT&T and Verizon plans. Sadly, if your preferred carrier is Sprint or T-Mobile, or if you simply want to purchase a SIM-free variant, you’ll have to pay the full $829. Same is the case with the iPhone 12 mini when it is available later; you’ll have to pay $729 instead of $699.

The iPhone 12 shall be available to pre-order in a total of five color variations; White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED. As for the iPhone 12 Pro, it will be available to pre-order in the Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue finishes. If you do not possess a penchant for pre-ordering handsets, then you’ll have a smile on your face knowing that you won’t have to wait a while for both models to be available. Apple states that the availability of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro starts from October 23, so you’ll only have to wait a week.

Last, but certainly not least, if you’re still unaware of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-order, pricing, and availability details, we highly recommend checking out our detailed breakdown here. It has all the details you need to make the right purchase, but we’re also curious to know which model you’ll be pre-ordering.

