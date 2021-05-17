Apple Has Not Mentioned if Any AirPods Will Play Hi-Res Lossless Audio

With Apple Music officially bringing out Lossless audio support for subscribers, your listening experience should receive a massive upgrade, assuming you are a legit audiophile and know the difference. However, in case you are wondering if Hi-res Lossless or Lossless audio will make its way to Apple’s AirPods, there is a bit of uncertainty here because the company has not specified it.

Lossless Audio Will Be Supported on Many Apple Products, but AirPods Have Not Been Mentioned

Apple has stated the following regarding supported audio formats for its AirPods line.

“Apple is bringing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to Apple Music. Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above. By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love. In addition, albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge on the detail page for easy discovery.”

As you can tell, Spatial Audio is already supported by the regular AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, and so is Dolby Atmos. In fact, the aforementioned technologies are supported by a variety of Beats-branded headphones and earphones, so it is not like those owners are missing out. Unfortunately, Lossless and Hi-res Lossless audio support has yet to make it through to these headphones and earphones, so if Apple has not mentioned it, there is a high chance the company is not bringing it.

While the news might be unpleasant to hear, there is always something to remain positive about. The technology giant is expected to host its virtual WWDC 2021 keynote on June 7, and perhaps we will see Lossless audio support materialize for the AirPods. After all, last year’s WWDC presentation introduced Spatial Audio for the AirPods Pro, so we will keep our fingers crossed and update our readers accordingly.