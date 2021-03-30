Apple Announces Virtual WWDC 2021; Event Will Be Held on June 7

Apple has officially announced the date of its upcoming virtual WWDC 2021 event. The event will be held on June 7, and we should expect the technology giant to cover a plethora of announcements through an online presentation. Similar to WWDC 2020, Apple will not host a physical event, due to the ongoing pandemic and it will likely be comprised of a pre-recorded series of announcements, which we will get to shortly.

WWDC 2021 will be held from June 7-11, and it will be free to all developers. This means that there will be no $1,599 attendance fee charged and Apple will provide labs for developers to learn about the new features.

Apple, Other Tech Companies Are Lobbying Against ‘Right to Repair’ Bill, Stating That Third-Party Shops Would Gain Customer Data

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers. We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

Of course, since WWDC 2021 will be focused on software, Apple will likely showcase new features for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8, as well as which devices will be compatible with these updates. There was also a reference to the company’s unreleased iOS 15 and macOS 12 found in WebKit code, indicating that we will likely hear more about these updates on June 7.

Sadly, there is no word if Apple intends on releasing new hardware at the aforementioned date, but we will keep our readers informed regardless.

Which software update are you looking forward to from WWDC 2021? Tell us down in the comments.