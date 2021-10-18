Apple Music ‘Voice Plan’ Announced for $4.99, HomePod mini Now Available in More Colors

Apple is on stage to announce its upcoming products and to our surprise, the company has also announced a new Apple Music tier. The new Apple Music 'Voice Plan' is designed for users who wish to operate their music using just their voice. It works with Siri which is updated with new Apple Music playlists for different moods and activities. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Announces New Apple Music 'Voice' Plan For $4.99 Along With New HomePod mini Colors

Apple has announced a new Apple Music tier called the 'Voice Plan' which is available at just $4.99 per month. It is available in 17 countries at launch and it is only available for individuals who can access the plan using Siri but on all Apple devices. This is a great new addition for people who wish to use Siri to guide them for playlists for different occasions. You can also check out more details here.

Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro Lineup With New Ports Assortment, Including MagSafe, a Notch, Rounded Edges, 120Hz Display, More

Other than this Apple has also looked into something new for the HomePod mini. We are finally getting new color options for Apple's smaller smart speaker. The HomePod is now available in 5 color options which include Orange, Blue, Yellow, White, and Black. The new HomePod mini in new color options is will be available starting November for just $99.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will cover the Apple event in extensive detail, so be sure to stick around, Also, share your views with us in the comments.