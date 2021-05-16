Apple has put up a new ‘Music is about to change’ teaser in the Music app, hinting at the upcoming “Hi-Fi” tier for Apple’s music streaming service.

”Get Ready - music is about to change forever”

Rumors have been floating around for quite a while now that Apple has been working on a new “Hi-Fi” tier of Apple Music, while some leaks also suggest that Spatial Audio support is also coming to the streaming service.

Putting those rumors aside for a bit, Apple has put up a new teaser in the Browse section of the Music app which simply reads: Get ready - music is about to change forever. Given that the rumored launch of the Hi-Fi tier is set for May 18, alongside the AirPods 3, it makes sense that this teaser is already live.

At this point in time, information regarding the new tier is extremely scarce. We do not know whether Apple will be charging extra for the Hi-Fi tier, what hardware it will be supported on or will be a completely free upgrade to everyone who is subscribed to Apple Music.

If I am to take a wild guess at this point, I believe AirPods 3 will be key to the whole experience, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. It is possible that this will be the only audio hardware from Apple that will support the 3D audio features alongside lossless audio streaming.

Given that the rumored announcement date is 18th of this month, which is literally a day away, we will have more details on the day. In the meantime, feel free to speculate what Apple might have in store for us all.