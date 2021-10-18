Apple Kicks off ‘Unleashed’ Event, Read the Live Updates Here
Apple has just kicked off its 'Unleashed' Mac event where it will unveil new Macs with powerful new Apple Silicon chips.
Watch Apple Reveal Brand New Macs with Powerful Chips During its Unleashed Event
While there is a lot of speculation going around that there will be MacBook Pro laptops with notches. But we'll let Apple reveal that themselves. You can check out the video for the event below, or read my own rambling on the event underneath that. Refresh the page to get more details as they arrive.
- The video feed is up and let the hype begin!
- This warp animation is a pretty good clue of what's to come.
- As usual, we start with a video.
- A remix of the iMac startup chime? Where do we listen to this?
- And we're at Apple Park.
- Tim Cook: GOOD MORNING.
- Apple is focusing on 'music' and the 'Mac' today.
- Apple is building weird hype right now. Are they going to announce the new AirPods?
- It's an Apple Music update.
- 'Play the dinner part playlist.' Basically, Apple is deeply integrating Apple Music and Siri together.
- Apple announces new 'Voice' plan for subscribers.
- Price? $4.99 month. Wow.
- Just use your voice to access songs on all your Siri-enabled devices.
- Now Apple is talking about the HomePod mini.
- HomePod mini will now be available in more colors. Not just white or gray.
- Keep in mind that the HomePod mini has not gotten an update. It's just now available in more colors. And no, you can't 'change' the color of your existing HomePod mini.
- Available in blue, orange and yellow. Available for $99 in November.
- Now Apple is talking about AirPods. Looks like the rumored AirPods 3 will finally be announced today.
- Apple is really pushing Spatial Audio a lot. We get it, man.
- Third-generation AirPods announced.
- Obviously, they feature Spatial Audio and a new AirPods Pro like design, but these aren't in-ear.
- It even has the same force sensors, but they have improved drivers.
- Sweat and water-resistant.
- Features Adaptive EQ.
- 6 hours of listening time. 5 minutes of charge gives you an hour of use.
- 30 hours of total battery life.
- MagSafe and wireless charging case, both.
- $179. Orders starting today. Shipping next week.
- Next up: the Mac.
- Oh boy, this is going to be super insane.
- First up, the new MacBook Pro.
- New chip called 'M1 Pro.'
- PC fans are probably going to hate this a lot.
- We will have a detailed article on the new chip soon, so stay tuned for that.
- Twice as many transistors as M1.
- 70% faster than M1.
- x2 faster graphics compared to M1.
- Apple is dissing its own chip.
- But wait, there's another chip.
- M1 Max!
- This chip is so insane. This is the death of x86 as we know it.
- 32 cores. x4 faster than M1.
- Apple is doing graphics again, guys.
- Fast and efficient. Obviously.
- Plugged in or not, M1 Max just runs at maximum performance.
- Apple highlighted the fact that PCs slow down when you remove the power cable.
- Craig is back!
- He's talking about macOS, and how it works seamlessly with Apple Silicon.
- Apple is going to sell a lot of computers with M1 Max.
- Users will be able to create Spatial Audio experiences in Logic Pro. That's huge.
- I see Star Trek and I hit like.
- And we now have the new MacBook Pro. And it has extra ports. Even MagSafe!
- Oh boy, this notebook looks thick. And look at that notch.
- New thermal design. Moves 50% more air.
- It has a new keyboard. Full-height function keys. The Touch Bar is now gone.
- HDMI port, 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, SD card slot, headphone jack, MagSafe.
- MagSafe 3. Attaches magnetically and supports faster charging speeds.
- Supports charging via Thunderbolt ports as well.
- Connect up to 3 6K XDR displays on the MacBook Pro and a 4K display. So four displays in total.
- The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a 16.2-inch display. The 14-inch model has a 14.2-inch display.
- The corners are now rounded and yes the notch is there.
- Both notebooks support ProMotion. You can lock in the frame-rate, too.
- Mini-LED display for better contrast. 1,000 nits of brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1 million to 1 contrast ratio.
- Apple: 'world's best notebook display.'
- 1080p FaceTime camera, 2x better low light performance.
- Computational video for enhanced video.
- Apple has improved the mics too.
- Even better 6-speaker sound system.
- 80% more bass.
- This notebook features Touch ID. No Face ID. Yet, there is a notch.
- The new 16.2-inch MacBook Pro is up to two times faster than the Core i9 previous 16-inch model.
- These numbers seem too good to be true.
- Apple is casually trashing every other laptop out there with these enhancements. It's hard to wrap my head around this.
- SSDs are super fast too now. 7.4GB/s speeds.
- Charge up to 30% in just 30 minutes.
- Up to 21 hours of battery life.
- Up to 64GB of Unified Memory is simply insane.
- Pricing: $1,999 for 14-inch model and $2,499 for 16-inch model.
- Order today, available next week.
- Space Gray and Silver.
- And the event is over.
