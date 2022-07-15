Menu
Only iPhone 15 Pro Max Will Get the New Periscope Lens in 2023

Ali Salman
Jul 15, 2022
Periscope Lens to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max only

In the coming months, Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 series with a boatload of forward-facing additions. However, it is never too early to begin speculating what the next iPhone could look like. According to a prominent analyst, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the new Periscope lens in 2023. The periscope lens will greatly aid the device in enhancing the optical zoom without altering the image quality. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

New Periscope Lens Will be Limited to Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max Only, But Both 'Pro' Models Will Get it in 2024

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the periscope lens will be exclusive to the high-end 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Take note that this is not the first time that we are hearing details on the periscope lens being exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The rumor initially originated back in 2020 suggesting that the periscope lens will be available on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Recent rumors claim that the new camera hardware will only be available on the 'Pro' models of the iPhone 15.

Kuo stated in his Medium blog that the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro will stick to the telephoto lens while the bigger 6.7-inch variant will get the periscope lens. The new system will allow users to zoom further without capturing blurry photos. It is expected that Largan and Genius will be the two main suppliers of the periscope lens.

Periscope Lens to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max only

Apple's decision to house a periscope lens in future iPhone models is not a new approach at all in the industry. Samsung is already well ahead in the game as its latest Galaxy S22 Ultra features 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will follow the same trend but the 1/3" sensor will feature a 12MP resolution with f/2.8 aperture and 6x optical zoom. After the periscope makes its debut with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Kuo also believes that it will be available on both iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your expectations from the iPhone 15 series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

