iPhone 15 Ultra to Exclusively Feature Dual Front Cameras, 256GB of Base Storage, and More

Ali Salman
Sep 27, 2022, 08:13 AM EDT
iPhone 15 Ultra Features

Apple recently released the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with a plethora of changes. Most of the front-facing changes are oriented towards the 'Pro' models that include new camera hardware, Dynamic Island, and a better display. However, it is never too early to speculate what the next iPhone will have in store for users. Apple is potentially looking to further differentiate the iPhone 15 from the Pro models. A new leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra will feature USB-C, dual front-facing cameras, and much more. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 15 Ultra to Feature USB-C Port Instead of Lightning, Dual Front Cameras, and 256GB of Base Storage

Today, tipster Majin Bu shared on Twitter the features that will set the iPhone 15 Ultra apart from the iPhone 15 Pro. To pinpoint some of the obvious differences, the iPhone 15 Ultra will pack a bigger battery and display. However, this is not all, the tipster suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra will feature two front-facing cameras. In addition to this, USB-C will finally replace the Lightning port next year with the iPhone 15 Ultra, allowing professional photographers to transfer photos and videos with ease. Lastly, he believes that the 'Ultra" will start with 256GB of storage instead of 128GB on the current flagships.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
iPhone 15 Ultra Could Be the Name of the iPhone 14 Pro Max Successor for 2023

Majin Bu also suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a single front-facing camera. However, it will also house a USB-C port and start at base storage of 128GB. What this means is that Apple is looking to widen the gap between the two 'Pro' models in the future. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max features negligible differences when it comes to features.

iPhone 15 Ultra Features

We have previously heard countless times that Apple is planning to bring a periscope lens to the iPhone. If it is true, the new lens could be part of the iPhone 15 Ultra, marking another hardware variation from the iPhone 15 Pro. Since both models are slated to feature USB-C, we presume the change would stretch to iPhone 15 models next year.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Take note that these are mere rumors at this stage and the final word rests with Apple. In addition, since it is very early to draw conclusions, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt.

Would you want Apple to rebrand the iPhone 15 Pro Max? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments below.

Order