Mini-LED Panel Shipments Expected to Grow 80 Percent by 2022, With Apple Being Mainly Responsible for Its Wide Adoption

Several mini-LED products were unveiled by Apple in 2021, which included the larger M1 iPad Pro, along with the 14-inch and 16-inch redesigned MacBook Pro models. The California-based giant is expected to bring this display technology to other products, thus increasing adoption on a massive scale. As the number of product types sporting mini-LED increases, one report claims that mini-LED panel shipments will grow by 80 percent by 2022, and Apple should be given credit for this feat.

Mini-LED Panel Shipments for Laptops Expected to Increase by 150 Percent Compared to Last Year

In the latest prediction by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) that was seen by 9to5Mac, mini-LED panel shipments for tablets is expected by 80 percent by 2022, meaning a total of 9.7 million units. For the time being, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is the only slate that ships with this display technology, and while the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro has an IPS LCD, the 2022 version is said to be updated with mini-LED, which would aid in that adoption.

DSCC also states that mini-LED panel shipments for laptops are said to increase by 150 percent this year, which translates into 5 million units. Though there are some Windows-powered notebook manufacturers providing mini-LED backlighting, it is likely that the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro lineup will take up the majority of that market share.

In case you were wondering how Apple intends on increasing mini-LED adoption, the company is reported to launch a MacBook Air later this year with a display upgrade. Assuming Apple keeps the price competitive, the mini-LED panel and hardware upgrades could make this notebook the company’s most popular one for the year, thus helping that adoption rate skyrocket.

We also reported that the 27-inch iMac Pro launching later this year could feature mini-LED with ProMotion support, so it is safe to assume that the Cupertino tech behemoth is going all-in with this transition. Hopefully, other tablet and notebook manufacturers will pay heed to mini-LED’s importance and start incorporating it in future products.

