macOS Ventura Goes Official, Reduces Distractions With Stage Manager, Brings Improvements to Mail App and Spotlight, Better Indexing, and More

Apple has officially announced the latest update for compatible Macs, and it is calling it macOS Ventura. The company has introduced several new features designed to reduce distractions and improve productivity. Additionally, there are cosmetic changes included, which we will be talking about right here.

Here Are All the Changes Coming to macOS Ventura

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, states the following regarding the new update.

“macOS Ventura includes powerful features and new innovations that help make the Mac experience even better. New tools like Stage Manager make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever, and Continuity Camera brings new videoconferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Studio Light, and more. With helpful new features in Messages, state-of-the-art search technologies in Mail, and an updated design for Spotlight, Ventura has so much to offer and enriches many of the ways customers use their Macs.”

We will be discussing the more important features separately, so for now, let us go over a few changes arriving to macOS Ventura. Firstly, we have Stage Manager, a change that helps you focus on the app you are currently engaged in using without any distractions by arranging all unused apps on the side. The app that you are currently using will remain in the middle.

macOS Ventura also brings improved Spotlight with Rich Results, which are coming to iOS and iPadOS. This change lets users take actions right from within Spotlight. Apple will also index more apps, including Photos and Live Text, making them faster to search for. As an added bonus, improvements to the Mail app will also arrive, such as allowing users to undo a sent email a few moments after it is sent. Besides this, users will now be able to schedule emails and add reminders.

Some stock apps are also getting a touch-up, and Safari gains the ability to share tabs with friends and family easier through Shared Tab Groups.

macOS Ventura will be available to all supported Macs later this year, with a developer beta available later today and public beta testers in July.

If you wish to check out the more enhanced features added to macOS Ventura, we suggest waiting just a little while, while we continue to add them there.

