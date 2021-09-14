Apple Kicks Off iPhone 13 ‘California Streaming’ Event – Catch the Live Updates Here

Apple has just kicked off its iPhone 13 event - California Streaming. Looking to catch some text-based updates? Join in with us!

Apple to Announce iPhone 13 Lineup at its California Streaming Event, Catch the Live Updates Here as Things Unfold

OK, so not just text. If you don't want to catch my babble about the event, you can just watch the video of the whole thing below. Make sure you refresh the page if you want to read the live text updates instead.

Apple Announces iPad mini 6 With Slimmer Bezels, A15 Bionic Chip, USB-C, Center Stage, More

And just like that, Apple has kicked off the event and we're super excited to see what they will announce.

We're obviously going to start with some music. Calm and serene music.

The Apple logo is totally zooming in and out.

That's some seriously good music.

Tim Cook is on stage!

Apple is super hyped up about California.

Apple is starting with Apple TV+. Expect a few trailers and stuff. Hardware obviously later.

It's pretty wild how quickly Apple has invaded our living rooms with high quality TV shows and movies. And they have more for everyone to look forward to this fall.

New hardware. iPad!

iPadOS has one million apps. 40% growth this past year.

All new iPad. It looks.. the same. But wait, it has to be brand new underneath.

A13 Bionic upgrade. 20% faster versus A12 Bionic. x3 faster than best-selling Chromebook.

Apple throws in new chips in their devices like it's no big deal at all. It's simply fascinating.

Improved cameras due to the upgraded ISP.

12-megapixel ultra-wide front-facing camera, 122-degree field of view and Center Stage.

People are going to go wild with selfies using this iPad.

The display now supports True Tone.

Support for first-generation Apple Pencil.

Will ship with iPadOS 15 and all its great new features.

No 5G.

Starts at 64GB for just $329. Education pricing: $299.

Order today, available next week.

Next up: iPad mini!

We didn't see this one coming.

Edge to edge display and second-generation Apple Pencil support.

This is basically a smaller iPad Air 4. Available in Purple, Pink, Starlight and Space Gray.

8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. 500 nits of brightness, wide color, more.

Touch ID in sleep wake button.

New iPad mini 6 is 40% faster, 80% faster in GPU performance over last iPad mini.

x2 faster machine learning.

iPad mini 6 has a USB-C port!

iPad mini has 5G now. Game over.

Front and back cameras updated. Back camera is 12-megapixel with Focus Pixels, larger aperture. True Tone flash for improved photos in low light. Smart HDR also included, obviously.

Front facing 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Center Stage.

Stereo landscape speakers.

Apple Pencil 2 support. Attaches magnetically.

"Apple will never ever let the Android tablet market grow." - Furqan Shahid, our Android reporter.

Priced at $499, available next week.

Read about the new iPad 9 right here.

Next up: Apple Watch!

Apple is really taking its keynote outdoors. It's really refreshing.

Next-generation of Apple Watch!

Apple Watch Series 7. Same old design.

Larger 20% display.

40% thinner bezels.

So much for the rumors. Fail.

70% brighter display indoors.

There's no new design guys. Go home.

The larger display allows for a larger, full keyboard for typing.

"Most durable Apple Watch".

IPS6X certification. It's ready for dust.

Obviously WR50 certified.

All-day, 18 hour battery life.

Improved charging experience. 33% faster than before.

45 minutes to go from zero to 50% charge. Wow.

New finishes, lots of choices, you know the drill.

Old bands will work with the new one.

Series 7 starts at just $399.

Available later this fall.

All details about the Series 7 can be found here.

Fitness+ will be available in fifteen more countries this fall.

It's iPhone time!

The iPhone 13 is here. The smaller notch is obvious already.

Same flat edge design. Incredibly durable with Ceramic Shield.

5 new colors including pink and starlight.

iPhone 13 mini is here too.

Display is 28% brighter. Peak brightness at 1200 nits.

Powered by A15 Bionic.

Read about the iPad mini 6 here.

A15 Bionic is the fastest CPU in any smartphone.

Apple says this chip is 50% faster than the competition.

Apple is straight up showing off at this point.

'Most advanced dual-camera system.'

Camera gathers 47% more light. f1.6 aperture.

Sensor Shift stabilization from Pro Max is in this phone.

Ultra-wide camera is even better in low light situations.

iPhone 13 shoots in a new Cinematic mode.

Apple is making things so difficult for the competition. This camera shoots insane video.

The bokeh is so good. My mirrorless camera is going to be so mad.

iPhone 13 supports more 5G bands. It's faster than before.

iPhone 13 lineup has better battery life. iPhone 13 mini will last 1.5 hours more than 12 mini. iPhone 13 will last 2 hours longer compared to the 12.

[Hit refresh for more updates.]