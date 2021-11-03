Apple just Stopped Signing iOS 15.0.2, Downgrade No Longer Possible

Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 firmware updates for iPhone and iPad, which means you can no longer downgrade.

You Can No Longer Downgrade to iOS 15.0.2 or iPadOS 15.0.2 from iOS 15.1 or 15.2 Beta

If you're currently testing out the latest iOS 15.2 or iPadOS 15.2 betas, then you can downgrade back to iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 only. Although this is not bad news in any way, but if you were hoping to skip iOS 15.1 altogether and stick with the 15.0.2 update instead, for any reason at all, you can no longer do that.

There are plenty of reasons why you would want to stay on a particular software update and avoid the newer one. For example, you end up hearing news that the latest update is a bad one in terms of battery life, or you encountered performance issues on an older device. Then it makes perfect sense to skip the latest release.

But, that being said, the latest software update from Apple is packed with security fixes as well. It means that regardless of other issues you might encounter, you still end up being safe while using your iPhone and iPad. But, it is entirely up to you how you see it going forward.

Just keep one thing in mind: if you were planning on restoring you device to iOS 15.0.2 or iPadOS 15.0.2, you can no longer do it. Just don't even bother attempting it as the process will simply fail.

