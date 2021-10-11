Download: iOS 15.0.2 for iPhone and iPad Released [IPSW Links]
Apple has just released iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 for compatible iPhone and iPad devices. The update is available over the air.
iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 Download Now Available with More Bug Fixes
We were treated to iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 just a few days ago and Apple has already seeded iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 to the public. As for the contents of this update, it’s purely a bug fix and performance enhancing release. If you’re expecting SharePlay with this build, you’d be mistaken. Nonetheless, you should go ahead and download it immediately to keep things running nice and smoothly.
Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message
iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My
AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab
CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback
Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models
In order to download the air instantly, you can take the over the air route. Just connect to Wi-Fi, or don’t, if you have 5G, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap on Download and Install when the update shows up. The update may take a while to download so be patient.
Looking to clean install the latest update instead? You can do that. Just grab the iOS 15.0.2 or iPadOS 15.0.2 IPSW from the links below and then use the clean installation guide at the foot of this article for the complete tutorial.
Download iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 IPSW Files
You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices. You can find them below:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen, 4th-gen, 3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen, 8th-gen, 9th-gen)
- iPad Air (2nd-gen, 3rd-gen, 4th-gen)
- iPad mini (4th-gen, 5th-gen, 6th-gen)
Use the IPSW files above to perform a clean installation of the update on your iPhone or iPad:
Products mentioned in this post
USD 539
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter