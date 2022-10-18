Menu
Apple is Still Selling The iPad 9 at a Starting Price of $329

Ali Salman
Oct 18, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT
Ninth-gen iPad 9 Apple

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the new M2 iPad Pro, redesigned iPad 10, and Apple TV 4K with upgraded internals. While 'Pro' models have received a new SoC, the rest of the device is almost the same as last year's M1 model. However, the iPad 10 features a major redesign with flat edges and a bigger display with faster internals. However, Apple did increase the price of its entry-level iPad which now costs $449 for the base model. If you want to get your hands on the cheapest iPad that Apple sells, the iPad 9 is still up for grabs at the same $329 starting price.

You Can Still Get Your Hands on The iPad 9 at The Same $329 Starting Price

As mentioned earlier, the 64GB and 128GB variants of the iPad 9 are still being sold by Apple, starting at $329 and $479 respectively. Both of these variants are available in Space Gray and Silver finishes. If you are up for it, the iPad 9 is still a pretty great option.

If you are unfamiliar, the iPad 9 features a 10.2-inch display with True Tone functionality. Furthermore, it also houses a 12MP Ultra Wide camera for FaceTime and supports Center Stage with iPadOS. The device is powered by the A13 Bionic chip. The chip is plenty capable to handle your everyday tasks. However, it comes with thicker bezels on the top and bottom with Touch ID embedded in the Home button. Additionally, you will have to make do with the Lightning port as the iPad 10 is equipped with a USB-C port.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you interested in getting your hands on the iPad 9? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

