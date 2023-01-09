Apple To Release Bigger 15.5-Inch Variant of MacBook Air in 2023

Last year, Apple released the redesigned 13.6-inch MacBook Air with its new M2 chip. The company is planning to release a bigger variant of the redesigned MacBook Air with a 15.5-inch screen size. Scroll down to read more details on the launch and what you should expect from the machine in terms of design.

Apple to release a 15.5-inch variant of the MacBook Air this year with an identical design to the 13.6-inch model

The news was shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, suggesting that Apple will launch the 15.5-inch model of the MacBook Air in 2023. The analyst did not share further details on the design and features of the machine but we can presumably draw a mental picture based on the 13.6-inch variant. This is because the 13.6-inch MacBook Air adhered to a complete redesign last year. Henceforth, we can expect the same design to be brought forward but in a bigger form factor.

Previously, reliable display analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple's suppliers would begin mass production of the 15.5-inch MacBook Air panels in the first quarter of 2023. If the analyst is right, Apple could launch the 15.5-inch MacBook Air with custom silicon as soon as this Spring. As for specification, the bigger MacBook Air will potentially come with M2 and M2 Pro chip options.

Apple's Redesigned MacBook Air

Gurman previously suggested that Apple will launch the 12-inch MacBook by the end of this year or early 2024. Today, the analyst stated that the company is no longer planning to release the notebook in the near or distant future. The new 13.6-inch MacBook Air adopts the notch that houses the front camera for FaceTime. The design is thinner and sleek with enhanced performance and battery life.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.