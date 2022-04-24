Apple Has Already Started Working on iMac With an M3 Chip, Could Launch Next Year

Apple is scheduled to host its WWDC event on June 6 and it is highly likely that the company will announce a new Mac. We are expecting Apple to announce its powerful Mac Pro with its custom silicon along with the M2 MacBook Air. However, a new report suggests that Apple is already working on a new iMac variant with an M3 chip which could potentially launch next year. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's iMac With an M3 Chip is Already Under Development, Will Potentially See Daylight Later Next Year

Apple is done with all the variants of the M1 chip and the company will use the M2 chip going forward in its Mac and iPad lineup. The latest and most powerful chip the company announced is the M1 Ultra chip inside the Mac Studio. While we are expecting Apple to announce the new iMac Pro, Mac mini, and new MacBook Air models, Mark Gurman states in his latest Power On newsletter that the company is already working on the M3 version of the iMac.

At this stage, we are not familiar with concrete details as to what technology the new chip will use. Nonetheless, it is interesting to see that Apple has already started working on its M3 chips while the M2 chip has not seen daylight. The M3 chip will be the company's entry-level processor and it will potentially make its way to the iMac next year.

Since then, I’ve heard that the M2 chips aren’t the only one in testing within Apple. And if you’re waiting for a new iMac, i’m hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works – though I imagine it won’t launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won’t be anytime soon.

Previously, we have heard that the company will announce new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with an M2 chip. The M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will be dedicated to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Moreover, a dual M2 Ultra chip will be used for the Mac Pro. Apple launched the 24-inch iMac last year in April with an all-new M1 chip that leads in terms of performance as well as battery life. Apple did not update the 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip yet and we presume that the company could potentially jump directly to the M3 chip next year.

These are mere rumors and should be taken with a pinch of salt since the final word rests with the company. We will update you guys as soon as further details are available. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on Apple's plan to introduce an M3 version of the chip in the iMac next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.