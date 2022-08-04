Menu
Company

Apple to ‘Fully Adopt’ to TSMC’s 3nm Process for 2024 iPhone Models

Omar Sohail
Aug 4, 2022
Apple to ‘Fully Adopt’ to TSMC’s 3nm Process for 2024 iPhone Models

Though Apple has 3nm chips slated to arrive later this year, they are not reserved for the iPhone 14 lineup. In fact, according to the latest report, the technology giant is not expected to completely switch to TSMC’s 3nm architecture until 2024, making it a more extended transition than previously anticipated.

Apple May Use More a Powerful, Power-Efficient Version of TSMC’s 3nm Process for the Expensive iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

For 2022, Apple is reported to introduce the A16 Bionic, which is said to be mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, but this chip will be reserved for the premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The less expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are set to be treated to last year’s A15 Bionic. This rumored approach is not such a terrible deal, given that producing larger batches of 4nm A16 Bionic is costly and the more affordable iPhones cannot be sold at their current prices while still featuring cutting-edge chip technology.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel’s tGPU For Meteor Lake CPUs That Utilizes TSMC’s 3nm Node Has Mass Production Delayed To Late 2023

Similarly, according to what TrendForce has reported, Apple completely switching to TSMC’s 3nm process for the 2024 iPhone 16 series possibly means that there will be major differences in next year’s iPhone 15 family too. Like the ‘Pro’ family, these expensive models arriving in 2023 will likely feature the 3nm A17 Bionic, while the non-Pro members could sport the same A16 Bionic present in the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It is not until 2024 does TrendForce expect Apple to switch over to TSMC’s 3nm architecture completely, and even during that time, there might be some differences. According to the Taiwanese silicon manufacturer, its 3nm process will arrive in multiple variants, each a slightly improved successor, so the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the very best of what TSMC has to offer, while the regular iPhone 16 models may flaunt a less efficient version of the 3nm node.

However, it all depends on if TSMC can meet shipment requirements. Given that the manufacturer is slated to have several clients seeking its next-generation chips, fulfilling a massive number of orders in a given time for Apple may be challenging, but we will see what happens in a couple of years. For now, let us wait for the 3nm M2 Pro and M2 Max reported to arrive for various Macs later this year.

News Source: TrendForce

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order