Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max Will Undergo Mass Production on TSMC’s Cutting-Edge 3nm Technology Later This Year

With Apple’s M2 SoC officially unveiled at WWDC 2022, what is expected later are more powerful chipsets that will sport a higher CPU and GPU core count, the M2 Pro and M2 Max. These two Apple Silicon will succeed the M1 Pro and M1 Max, and according to one report, TSMC will start mass producing them on its latest 3nm technology later this year.

TSMC’s 3nm Process May Also Be Leveraged to Mass Produce an Apple Silicon Specifically Designed for the Upcoming AR Headset

Jumping from 4nm to 3nm will likely be an astronomical challenge for TSMC, and according to analyst Jeff Pu, it will commence mass production on Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max later this year. Unfortunately, even if the mass production schedule does not witness any delay, it does not mean consumers will see new products with the next-generation Apple Silicon launch any time in 2022.

iPadOS 16 Will Lack iOS 16’s New Lock Screen WIth Widgets and Customization Tools

The first products expected to be powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max could be the updated versions of the redesigned MacBook Pro family in 2023. In case you did not know, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro series are powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max, with the M2 Pro and M2 Max expected to provide an increase in CPU and GPU cores. According to a previous report, the M2 Max could be equipped with up to a 12-core GPU and 38-core GPU, whereas the M1 Max can currently be maxed out with a 10-core CPU and 32-core configuration.

There might be some excitement from potential consumers that TSMC’s 3nm technology could be used to mass produce the A16 Bionic found in the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case as TSMC will likely start mass production of 3nm chips in Q4, 2022, whereas the A16 Bionic needs to be readied in large supply by July.

We are at least happy to know that this cutting-edge technology may be leveraged to mass produce the unnamed SoC found in Apple’s highly rumored AR headset, giving it improved performance, power efficiency, and thermals just like the M2 Pro and M2 Max. We will hear more about TSMC’s plans for Apple’s custom chipsets, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: 9to5Mac