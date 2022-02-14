Apple Files Unreleased Macs in Regulatory Database Ahead of Rumored March 8 Event

Apple is rumored to host an event next month for its highly anticipated iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 launch. Other than this, we are also expecting the company to announce new Macs with Apple silicon. Now, the company has filed three new unreleased Macs in the Eurasian Economic Database which hints that the launch is right around the corner. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Files Unreleased Macs in Eurasian Economic Database Ahead of Rumored Spring Event

As spotted by Consomac, Apple has filed unreleased Macs with the Eurasian Economic Database. The three Macs are listed to run Apple's macOS Monterey operating systems and hold the model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681. Other than this, no additional details are shared. We are still unfamiliar with the design of the new Macs and what Apple chips will be powering the device. Apple files for new products with the Eurasian Economic Database sometime before the launch.

Apple filed new products in the regulatory database last month, likely suggesting the upcoming iPhone SE 3 and the iPad Air 5. Apple is rumored to be working on several new Mac models which include the iMac Pro. The redesigned iMac Pro was previously reported to arrive sometime in Summer. Moreover. it was also reported that Apple will announce at least one Mac at its Spring event. We are expecting Apple to announce an upgraded Mac mini as well as the MacBook Air in the coming months.

Apple will potentially host an event on March 8 where it will also release iOS 15.4 to the general public. The redesigned MacBook Air is rumored to feature Apple's M2 chip and may feature a notch with a bigger display. We will share more details as soon as further information is available.

