Potential New iPhone SE and iPad Air Models Seen on Eurasian Database

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone SE model later this year as well as in the coming year. We have previously heard that the design of the device will be the same this year but could potentially change in 2023. Today, new iPhone SE and iPad Air models have appeared on the Eurasian database. Most;y likely, the database represents the forthcoming iPhone SE and iPad Air which are expected to arrive sometime in the next few months. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Might Launch the New iPhone SE and iPad Air 5 in the Next Few Months as Eurasian Database Mentions Model Numbers

The Eurasian Commission database is a very common source of leaks regarding Apple products. The company is required to report upcoming products that use encryption technology. Initially spotted by Consomac, the database reveals model numbers that potentially reflect the revisions in place for the iPhone SE and iPad Air. The model numbers in the database are as follows:

iPhone Model Numbers: A2595, A2783, and A2784 .

. iPad Model Numbers: A2436, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2591, A2757, A2761, and A2766.

The source does not mention any concrete information on what kind of iPhone and iPad models are listed. It only mentions the model numbers as "smartphone" and "tablet." Nonetheless, the model numbers likely point towards the launch of Apple's budget iPhone SE lineup. We can expect Apple to host an event in the next three months for the launch of the iPad Air and iPhone SE.

Apple has been rumored to launch the iPhone SE 3 with the same design as that of the current models. However, with faster internals, we are also expecting 5G capabilities. Other than this, the iPad Air 5 will also see an upgrade to Apple's A15 Bionic chip, similar to the one in the iPad mini 6. We will share more details on the release time frame as soon as further information is available.

