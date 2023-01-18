Apple is Developing a ‘Budget-Friendly’ AR Headset That Could Cost as Low as The iPhone

Apple is expected to launch its highly anticipated AR/VR headset later this year. Additionally, the headset is reported to feature a price tag in the ballpark figure of $3,000. However, the latest reports suggest that Apple is working on budget-friendly variants of the AR Headset that will be priced as low as the iPhone.

Apple to launch a cheaper variant of the AR/VR Headset as soon as 2024

The reports from The Information and Bloomberg suggests that future AR Headset variants will cost as much as the iPhone. Currently, the iPhone 14 starts at $799 and max out at $1,599 with a 1TB storage option. The report does not mention the exact model and the associated price that we should expect. However, we can deduce that the number is somewhere within the range.

If Apple plans to price it at $1,500, the AR Headset would compete directly with Meta's mixed-reality headset. Apple is potentially working on various means through which the price can be brought down to a level that is budget-friendly for the customer. In its efforts, engineers at Apple are planning to make use of comparatively cheaper components but with the same AR/VR capabilities as the one expected later this year.

Apple could potentially use chips with processing power equivalent to the A-series chips in the iPhone with lower-resolution displays. No prototype exists at this stage and The Information claims that work started last year with a goal to launch the affordable AR Headset in 2024. On the other hand, Bloomberg points to a 2024 or 2025 time frame.

Apple's AR Headset Concept

Apple is focusing its efforts on the AR Headset as it recently postponed the Apple Glasses indefinitely. Apple could announce its first AR Headset in the Spring of this year with a price tag of $3,000. The higher price is due to high-end components which include 4K Sony displays and various cameras. We will share more details in the coming days, so be sure to stick around. Also, let us know your thoughts in the comments.