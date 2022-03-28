Apple Could Send Out Invites for 2022 WWDC Event This Week

Apple recently held its first event of the year earlier this month. The company's next event will potentially take place in June as it did last year. Apple sent out invites for its 32nd Worldwide Developer Conference by the end of March last year. If Apple keeps up with the trend, the company can potentially send out invites this week. Scroll down to read more details on what you can expect from the 2022 WWDC event.

2022 WWDC Event Invites Could be Sent Out This Week - We Are Expecting iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, More

As mentioned earlier, Apple sent out invites for its WWDC event on March 30th last year. The WWDC event took place from June 7 to June 11 where Apple announced iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and much more. Apple held a digital event last year due to the ongoing global health crises. Similarly, we are expecting Apple to host a digital-only event this time around as well.

Before the ongoing health crisis, Apple used to host its WWDC event at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. In 2020, the company ditched the in-person event in favor of digital as a precautionary measure to lower the spread of the virus. At this point, we are not sure if the company will host an in-person event any time soon. We can safely presume that the 2022 WWDC event will also be a digital-only event.

We are expecting Apple to announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, watchOS 9, and much more at its 2022 WWDC event. In addition to this, the company might also see fit to announce new hardware. We have previously heard numerous times that the company could launch a new Mac in the summer. We are yet to see a new Mac Pro and the iMac Pro with Apple's custom chipsets. Henceforth, there is a lot to be excited about.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple will announce new hardware at its WWDC event? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.