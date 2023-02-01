Apple Could Launch an All-Screen Foldable Notebook With a 20.5-Inch Display in 2025

It was previously reported that Apple was working on a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand for 2024. While details on the product are scarce, prominent display analyst suggests that Apple could potentially launch an all-screen foldable notebook with a 20.5-inch display in 2025.

Apple's 20.5-inch foldable notebook with a virtual keyboard could open a new product category for the company

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple will launch a 20.5-inch foldable notebook in 2025. Young also negated earlier rumors of a foldable iPad and said he sees no signs of Apple developing foldable technology for the tablet next year. However, he was positive that the company is in the works to develop foldable notebooks. This is not the first time we are hearing details on the 20.5-inch foldable notebook from Apple. In early 2022, Young stated that the company was discussing a foldable notebook with a 20-inch display size with suppliers.

As for recent details on the 20.5-inch foldable notebook, it could feature a single slab of glass for the display part as well as the keyboard. Take note that the company would make use of a virtual keyboard instead of integrating physical keys. Nonetheless, users could connect an external display and use the device as a fullscreen display. If the company goes ahead with its plans, the device could offer an all-new niche for Apple as a macOS and iPadOS hybrid.

We have heard numerous times why Apple should combine iPadOS with macOS together. Considering iPad models are as fast as entry-level MacBooks all thanks to the new Apple Silicon, Apple would have no issue porting macOS on the iPad. However, this move could cannibalize the iPad lineup. Henceforth, Apple could potentially introduce a new niche to cater to the segment.

At this point, it is not clear if Apple would position the 20.5-inch notebook as an iPad or a Mac. It also remains to be seen if Apple will go ahead with the plan. Since the final word rests with Apple, the company could see fit to scrap the device altogether. We will share more details on the subject, so be sure to stick around.