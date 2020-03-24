Apple Books Offer Free Stay-at-home Collection Read-Alongs for Kids, Audiobooks and More

It is advised that we should all stay at home amidst the prevailing COVID-19 situation. You can make the most of your time at home with Apple's timely stay-at-home collection of free real-alongs for kids, audiobooks, and mystery stories for the whole family on Apple Books. That's right, Apple has pushed out a notification to users to inform them about its ongoing promotion on Apple Books.

Free Stay-At-Home Collection of Read-Alongs Available for Free From Apple Books

As mentioned earlier, Apple is currently offering free read-alongs for kids, which also includes mystery stories and audiobooks. If you're interested, you can enhance your library of books to read.

Some of these titles include:

If you're interested, you can check out the entire collection right now from Apple Books on your iPhone and iPad. If you're familiar with the operation, here's how you have to access the Free Books section on Apple Books.

1. Simply launch the Apple Books app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Choose the Book Store.

3. Scroll down and look for the section that reads "Free books for everyone".

4. Tap on it and you will land on the "Free Books" page.

That's all that you have to do in order to get your free books. Take note that a lot of these free books are the first titles in the series. This means that the collection acts as a sample of the entire series. This will give you a clear look, a trial for instance before you are purchasing the entire series.

You can check out the entire stay-at-home collection of free books on Apple Books. Simply head over to the associated link and browse the list.

We are also expecting iOS 13.4 today, so be sure to keep a lookout for the update. As always, we will let you guys know when it is here. For more details on the release, check out when the update will be available in your local time zone. iOS 13.4 has a lot to offer and adds a lot to the firmware's stability. The Golden Master version of iOS 13.4 is already available, so be sure to check that out as well.

