Apple’s First AR Headset to Feature a 3500PPI Display for Maximum Immersion

The first AR headset from Apple could receive an upgraded display for maximum immersion, according to a new report originating from Korea. As its launch is said to happen sometime in early 2023, the head-mounted wearable could see various changes, starting with the panel, with more details discussed below.

Apple’s AR Headset Was Originally Supposed to Be Outfitted With a 2800PPI Display

The display used explicitly on an AR headset is called OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) and will be sourced from both Samsung and LG. In case you do not know, these two suppliers are also contracted to provide iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displays, so in terms of quality, both manufacturers are well aware of the kind of quality components that Apple requires.

OLEDoS is a display technology that incorporates silicon instead of glass and is used specifically for AR products. According to The Elec, Apple’s first AR headset will utilize panels from Sony, with the original 2800PPI displays upgraded to 3500PPI to give users an immediate improvement in image quality. The company has reiterated that it is committed to developing products for the augmented reality space and has two more AR headsets in development, with one carrying an affordable price for the masses, followed by a pair of AR glasses.

The panels that Samsung and LG are mass producing will likely be used in the second iteration and could have a 4000PPI display, according to a previous report. However, both manufacturers are said to be developing OLEDoS with up to a 7000PPI, but it is unconfirmed if these advanced displays will be used in the second AR headset model. Even a 3500PPI screen is costly to produce, so it should not be surprising if Apple’s first product in this particular category costs $2,000 and above since that is what consumers are predicted to pay for it.

Apple’s AR headset has seen its fair share of delays, and with the development of the device having started around seven years ago, there were bound to be substantial roadblocks. Fortunately, the company and its talented employees have scaled those obstacles, and we should be seeing the fruit of their labors soon next year.

News Source: The Elec