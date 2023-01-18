Apple Announces New Full-Size HomePod With An Identical Design, New Sensors, $299 Price Tag, More

Today, Apple has announced the second generation of its full-sized HomePod. The first-generation HomePod was discontinued two years ago without an upgrade. Up until today, Apple was only selling its smaller HomePod mini. The latest model comes with improved home features, new sensors, and much more. Check out more details below:

Apple announces second-generation HomePod with new sensors, improvements in design, a $299 price tag, and more

The latest model features the same design as the first-generation model and comes in two color options - White and Midnight. It features the acoustically transparent mesh fabric with a touch surface on top that lights up from one end to the other. The major design change brought forward with the latest model is that the top surface illuminates similar to the HomePod mini.

While the midnight color looks surprisingly similar to the previous space gray color option, Apple says that it is new and made from a 100 percent recycled mesh fabric with a color-matched power cable. As for the specifications, the HomePod features five tweeters which is a downgrade from seven tweeters in the original HoemPod. Additionally, the new variant is powered by the S7 chip compared to the S5 chip in the original HomePod and A8 chip in the HomePod mini. Apple has also decreased the number of microphones from six to four in the latest model.

While the HomePod features decreased number of tweeters and microphones, the company says that it will not have an impact on the sound quality.

HomePod delivers incredible audio quality, with rich, deep bass and stunning high frequencies. A custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, powerful motor that drives the diaphragm a remarkable 20mm, built-in bass-EQ mic, and beamforming array of five tweeters around the base all work together to achieve a powerful acoustic experience. The S7 chip is combined with software and system-sensing technology to offer even more advanced computational audio that maximizes the full potential of its acoustic system for a groundbreaking listening experience.

As for what you should expect, the HomePod comes with Sound Recognition for emergencies that can detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The HomePod would directly send notifications to your iPhone. However, the feature is not available at launch and will be added in the Spring with a software update. The new model also features a new "confirmation tone" for accessories that do not respond to the change.

Apart from this, the new model also comes with support for Matter. It can connect to accessories supported by the new standard and act as a hub for ease of control. The HomePod also adds new temperature and humidity sensors. As mentioned earlier, the new HomePod is available for $299 from Apple's Online Store. You can check out more details on the product here. Share your views with us in the comments.