HomePod Review Roundup: Excellent Sound Quality With Improved Smart Home Features, More

Apple's full-size HomePod reviews are out, highlighting the changes that Apple brought forward with its second-generation smart speaker. While the design is more or less identical to the previous version, Apple did make some changes on the inside. The reviews offer an extensive view of the experience and what sets it apart from the original HomePod.

Apple announced the new HomePod recently with improved performance and excellent sound quality. While Apple did reduce the number of tweeters and microphones, it still manages to amaze reviewers with audio quality. Check out what the reviews have to say about the new HomePod below.

Written Reviews

TechCrunch

The speaker’s cylindrical shape slowly tapers on the top and bottom. Below is a silicone pad that creates a bit of friction, while still allowing for the system to be nudged into position (a change from the 2018 model’s convex foot). There’s an internal suspension system connected to the woofer that allows the speaker to output loud, deep bass sounds without intentionally moving the rest of the speaker in the process. Up top is the familiar touch display — the most striking bit of the HomePod design language. The illuminated touch surface up top has been expanded by 6x. That means the shiny touch display and its underlying lighting system effectively reach edge to edge.

The Wall Street Journal

The new speaker also has some future-proof technology that might become important going forward. It supports Matter, the unifying smart-home standard supported by Apple, Google, Amazon and others. It can also serve as a hub for Thread, a networking technology that allows newer smart devices to communicate even without internet access. The combination of Matter and Thread promises easier setup and more reliable connectivity. (The original HomePod supports Matter but not Thread. The HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K support Matter and can also be Thread hubs.)

The Verge

After several days of listening to the new HomePod (both solo and in a stereo pair), I still think its sound signature remains true to the original HomePod. If you were a fan of that speaker, you’ll be satisfied with the second-gen version. Sure, you can hear subtle differences in how music is rendered when comparing both generations side by side with the same track. The newer HomePod might bring out a guitar solo with slightly more emphasis than the original. But the central traits are the same.

Pocket-lint

In terms of hardware, there are five tweeters, a "high-excursion woofer" capable of moving an impressive 20mm, and a four-microphone array. It's a slightly different setup to the original HomePod - that had seven tweeters for starters - but the performance is equally excellent. Make no mistake, the HomePod (2nd generation) sounds fantastic. In the midrange, you get vocals that are detailed, crisp and crystal clear, while at the lower end, the HomePod packs in plenty of bass. It's lovely and deep for its size, while still offering expression and punch. It's not as bassy as the Sonos Five - which is a bigger and more expensive speaker - and HomePod is arguably a little more muddled in the mid-range when playing tracks like Skrillex's Rumble compared to the Five, but it is still very impressive overall - and that is a pretty tricky track to keep up with anyway. You can reduce the bass in the Home app, though we didn't find this necessary.

Engadget

When we reviewed the original HomePod in 2018, one of our biggest gripes was with Siri’s limited abilities. Sure the speaker sounded good, but the lack of polish with the voice assistant made it seem like a work in progress. Apple has done a lot to improve Siri over the last five years, so a lot of those issues with the original have been fixed. First, the HomePod, like Siri on your iPhone, is capable of recognizing multiple users. Personal Requests can allow it to peek at your Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Messages, Find My and more when you ask. Plus, HomePod can give each member of your family (up to six people) their unique responses from certain iPhone apps. What’s more, Siri can create recurring home automations without you having to pick up your phone and swipe over to the appropriate app.

Reviewers have mentioned that despite the fact that the new HomePod features fewer mics, the smart speaker is still capable of picking up user voice for commands. Additionally, the sound quality is excellent but the voice assistant needs work in terms of what it can do. If you are a fan of the design of the original HomePod, you will be more than satisfied. Moreover, the illuminating surface on the top is more than a welcome addition.

Video Reviews

