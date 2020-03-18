Apple Adds New iPhone Silicone Cases, iPad Cases, Apple Watch Bands With Spring Color Options

Apple just announced the new iPad Pro 2020 with a Magic Keyboard, MacBook Air with twice as fast performance, and the new Mac Mini. Apart from this, Apple also refreshed its online store with a new range of accessories for the iPhone, iPad and the Apple Watch. The refresh includes new colors for the iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands along with a brand new Smart Keyboard Folio case for the iPad.

Apple Offers New iPhone Cases, iPad Cases, Apple Watch Bands in new Spring Color Options

The new Silicone cases are available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The range includes colors such as Cactus, Grapefruit, as well as Surf Blue. Users of the iPhone 11 now have more color options in terms of Silicone cases since previously they only had two - Black and White. Other than this, the Leather Folio case for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max is available in a new Peacock color.

In terms of the Apple Watch Sport bands, the same color options are available much like the iPhone Silicone Case - Cactus, Grapefruit and Surf Blue.

The Sport Loop comes with five new color options: Vitamin C, Sunshine, Surf Blue, Neon Pink, and Neon Lime.

Other than the iPhone cases, Nike Sport Bands are available in Black/lime Blast and Midnight Turquoise/Aurora Green. Moreover, the Nike Sport Loops now also offer indigo/Lime Blast and Hyper Crimson/Neptune Green. The Sport Bands and Loops are available at $49. There's also a new Peacock Leather Loop available at $99. These match the color of the iPhone cases.

The Modern Buckles are now updates with Raspberry and Deep Sea Blue color options for $149.

Lastly, the high-end Hérmes bands now come in five new color options: Noir/Blanc/Gold Swift Leather Single Tour, Noir Swift Leather Allover Print Double Tour, Orange Swift Leather Single Tour, Blanc Swift Leather Allover Double Tour along with Noir GalaLeather Single Tour Rallye.

There's a new Smart Folio Keyboard for the iPad Pro, available at $179 for the 11-inch variant and $199 for the 12.9-inch variant. The standard Smart Folio for the iPad Pro in 11-inch is available at $79 and $99 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It is available in Cactus and Surf Blue. While the Grapefruit option is not available, the iPad case colors now match that of iPhone cases.

The seventh-generation iPad or the third-generation iPad also gets a new Smart Cover in Cactus and Surf Blue for $49. if you have the iPad mini, its Smart COver is available in Cactus and Surf Blue on sale at $39.

That's all the accessories that Apple refreshed for the iPhone, iPad and the Apple Watch. Be sure to check out the new colors on Apple's online store and order the one that you like. Which new color do you have your eyes on?