Apple Reportedly Investing $300+ Million in Taiwanese Factory to Mass Produce mini-LED, micro-LED Screens for iPad, Macs

The display technology transition to mini-LED and micro-LED has been a slow one for Apple. Where companies like MSI have already switched over to mini-LED for its laptops, we continue to see LCD-based products from Apple. However, according to a new report, Apple’s plan to switch to better technologies will take place through a major investment in a Taiwanese factory.

According to a report from Economic Daily Times, the approximate amount that Apple intends on investing is NT$10 or $334 million. The funds will be used to open a new factory at the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan, which will later be used to produce mini-LED and micro-LED screens for future products. The report also states that two Taiwanese suppliers, Epistar and AU Optronics will work with Apple to provide the necessary components in the future.

Looking at the rumors, perhaps the first Apple product to sport a mini-LED screen is the upgraded 2020 iPad Pro which is expected to feature an A14X Bionic. However, it was later reported that the iPad Pro model delayed to 2021 due to a complex design issue. The good news here is that Apple plans on releasing a total of six mini-LED-based products next year, including a 14.1-inch MacBook.

The benefit of mini-LED screens will allow for thinner and lighter designs, while also offering some of the benefits of OLED tech such as higher display contrast and dynamic range. The transition of micro-LED is expected to take place much later due to skyrocketing manufacturing costs, but it’s expected that the technology could arrive in three years. Additionally, Foxconn is rumored to have invested heavily in this tech so that it wins iPhone orders in the future.

You can also check out the differences between micro-LED and OLED to see what benefits it can bring to the table. For now, this is all the information we have for you, but like always, we’ll keep you updated on everything in the future, so stay tuned.

