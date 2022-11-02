G.Skill Demos DDR5-8000 Extreme Memory Kits & Up To DDR5-10000 Overclock on Intel Z790 Platform & Core i9-13900K CPU

G.Skill has shattered DDR5 memory frequency and performance records with its latest DDR5-8000 & DDR5-10000 demos on the Intel Z790 platform with Core i9-13900K.

G.Skill Achieves An Impressive DDR5-10000 Memory Speed on Intel's Z790 Platform With The Core i9-13900K CPU

G.Skill isn't just showcasing its memory overclock capabilities but also giving us a glimpse into the future and its next-gen extreme performance & high-bandwidth memory kits that will feature up to DDR5-8000 frequencies out of the box. The platform of choice is without a doubt Intel's Raptor Lake on the Z790 motherboards. For this particular demonstration, the company used ASUS's new ROG Maximus Z790 APEX which is a beast of a product and designed specifically for memory OC.

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is thrilled to showcase the extreme memory bandwidth performance of high-frequency DDR5-8000 32GB (16GBx2) & DDR5-7800 32GB (2x16GB) overclocked kits on the latest Intel Core i9-13900K Processor and ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard. Working in close partnership with the ASUS motherboard team, a single G.SKILL module was overclocked to a staggering DDR5-10000 under air cooling.

Pushing High-Bandwidth Performance on ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX Motherboard

Dedicated to developing the fastest possible DDR5 memory on the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Z790 chipset, G.SKILL showcases the high bandwidth performance of DDR5-8000 32GB (2x16GB) kit on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard.

The following screenshots show the DDR5-8000 CL40 32GB (2x16GB) and DDR5-7800 CL38 32GB (2x16GB) memory kits validated on an Intel Core i9-13900K processor and ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard (BIOS 0702) platform, with the DDR5-8000 CL40 32GB (2x16GB) kit reaching memory bandwidth read speed of over 124 GB/s and write speed of over 120 GB/s on the AIDA64 memory benchmark.

* Memory bandwidth test results may vary due to hardware configurations, BIOS versions, system settings, or test parameters.

Incredible DDR5-10000 Overclock on Air Cooling

Along with the latest release of the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop platform, ASUS and G.SKILL worked closely to achieve an astounding DDR5-10000 overclocked memory speed in single-channel operation, using only air cooling for the CPU and DRAM module. This was achieved with the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard and Intel Core i9-13900K processor.

See below for a screenshot of the CPU-Z validation and please click on the following link for further validation details.