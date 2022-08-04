AMD’s High-End X670E Motherboards From ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock & Biostar Detailed

The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be migrating to a new home known as AM5, the successor to the long-lasting AM4 platform. It marks a fresh start for the Ryzen Desktop family and as such, existing Ryzen CPUs starting with Ryzen 1000 & all the way up to Ryzen 5000 won't be supported by the new platform we will tell you why it is so.
The AM5 platform will first and foremost feature the brand new LGA 1718 socket. That's correct, AMD isn't going the PGA (Pin Grid Array) route anymore and now focusing on LGA (Land Grid Array), similar to what Intel uses on its existing desktop processors. The main reason to go LGA is due to the addition of enhanced and next-gen features such as PCIe Gen 5, DDR5, etc that we will get to see on the AM5 platform. The socket has a single latch & gone are the days of worrying about pins underneath your precious processors.
Representatives of each motherboard manufacturer joined AMD's latest "Meet The Experts" live-stream to talk about their next-gen X670E designs but it looks like we may still be missing some details regarding overclocking and memory support which is something that AMD might not like being talked about right now although the full announcement of the product lineup is just a few weeks away on 29th August with a launch planned for 15th of August. So let's look into what the new high-end motherboard offerings have to offer.
ASUS X670E Motherboards
ASUS kicked it off by unveiling its high-end ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme and ROG Crosshair X670E HERO motherboards. The ROG Crosshair motherboards come with 20+2 phases for the Extreme & 18+2 phases for the HERO models. Both models are designed with some insane 110A Power Stages and in a Teamed design. The VCore PWM controller is an Infineon ASP2205 while the Power Stages are based on Vishay's SIC850.
ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme - 20+2 Phase (110A)
ROG Crosshair X670E HERO - 18+2 Phase (110A)
ASUS specifically states that the high-end power delivery is a necessity when overclocking the CPU as it leads to massive current swings and power demand increasing exponentially. Some features highlighted include WiFi 6E (AX210), 10 GbE Marvell AQC113CS connectors, Gen 5.0 PCIe x16 & M.2, USB 4 and Quick Charge 4+ ports.
MSI X670E Motherboards
MSI will be rolling out four brand new X670E Motherboards within its MEG, MPG, and PRO lineups. We recently revealed their flagship MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboards and the manufacturer has confirmed the specs and PCB we reported. The VRM configuration for MSI's X670E motherboard is as listed below:
MEG X670E GODLIKE - 24 (105A) + 2 + 1
MEG X670E ACE - 22 (90A) + 2 +1
MPG X670E Carbon - 18 (90A) + 2 +1
PRO X670E-P WiFI - 14 (80A) + 2 +1
MSI is pushing things to the limits with high-end heatsink designs such as screwless M.2 Shield Frozr technology, M.2 XPANDER-Z Gen 5 Dual AIC (supporting up to two PCIe Gen 5.0 x4) SSDs in actively cooled solution), 60W USB Type-C power delivery and more robust power delivery for each tier of the motherboard. We also get a better look at the MEG X670E GODLIKE which looks as beast as ever with its massively saturated PCB design and tons of IO to work with. More details on MSI's lineup here.
Gigabyte X670E Motherboards
The lineup that Gigabyte unveiled includes four AORUS motherboards which include X670E AORUS Xtreme, AORUS Master, AORUS Pro AX & AORUS Elite AX. The Xtreme is expected to break some OC records on AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs.
ASRock is showcasing five X670E motherboards for the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. These include the X670E Taichi Carrara, X670E Taichi, X670E Steel Legend, X670E PRO RS & X670E PG Lightning. All five motherboards feature full compatibility with the next-gen AMD Zen 4 CPUs along with DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5.0.
The company highlighted some of the main features being USB Type-C with fast charging, an 8-layer PCB design, PCIe 5.0, and M.2 fan heatsink design plus DDR5 with protection circuits. The lineup is also detailed by us here.
Biostar X670E Motherboards
Biostar also talked a bit about their flagship X670E VALKYRIE motherboard which features a 22-phase VRM design and a very solid-looking design that comes with DR.MOS and Digital PWM ICs. The motherboard is a very premium product designed to support the highest-end AMD Zen 4 CPUs.
Will There Be mATX & Mini-ITX AM5 Motherboards?
Answering a question raised by viewers on whether we will see mATX and Mini-ITX designs within the AM5 family, ASRock's Mike Yang stated that there are certain obstacles that they are working on such as thermal heat dissipation on such a small form factor but once a breakthrough is made, they certainly plan on offering smaller board designs for every chipset of the AMD 600-series line.
Do 2280 M.2 SSDs Fit On The New 2510 M.2 Slots?
MSI's Michiel Berkhout stated that the current 2280 M.2 form factor is fully compatible with the 2510 M.2 slots featured on their motherboards.
Will Gigabyte Have A Tachyon Motherboard For AM5?
Gigabyte's Sofos Oikonomou has stated that there will indeed be a Tachyon motherboard based on the AM5 socket but it will be based on a different chipset, not the X670 so we are likely looking at a B650(E) product.
It is always great to hear more information directly from motherboard manufacturers but key details such as AMD EXPO DDR5 memory and overclocking support are still missing. It looks like we now have to wait till the reviews which don't come out until the 13th of September to get more data on those but we will try to provide you with more information on those in the coming weeks.
Which motherboard manufacturer do you think has the best X670E design?
