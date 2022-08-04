AMD’s High-End X670E Motherboards From ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock & Biostar Detailed

AMD's motherboard partners such as ASUS, MSI, ASRock, Gigabyte & Biostar have unveiled more details about their top X670E designs for Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs.

ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock & Biostar Showcase Their High-End AMD X670E Motherboards

The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be migrating to a new home known as AM5, the successor to the long-lasting AM4 platform. It marks a fresh start for the Ryzen Desktop family and as such, existing Ryzen CPUs starting with Ryzen 1000 & all the way up to Ryzen 5000 won't be supported by the new platform we will tell you why it is so.

2 of 9

Will There Be mATX & Mini-ITX AM5 Motherboards?

Answering a question raised by viewers on whether we will see mATX and Mini-ITX designs within the AM5 family, ASRock's Mike Yang stated that there are certain obstacles that they are working on such as thermal heat dissipation on such a small form factor but once a breakthrough is made, they certainly plan on offering smaller board designs for every chipset of the AMD 600-series line.

Do 2280 M.2 SSDs Fit On The New 2510 M.2 Slots?

MSI's Michiel Berkhout stated that the current 2280 M.2 form factor is fully compatible with the 2510 M.2 slots featured on their motherboards.

Will Gigabyte Have A Tachyon Motherboard For AM5?

Gigabyte's Sofos Oikonomou has stated that there will indeed be a Tachyon motherboard based on the AM5 socket but it will be based on a different chipset, not the X670 so we are likely looking at a B650(E) product.

It is always great to hear more information directly from motherboard manufacturers but key details such as AMD EXPO DDR5 memory and overclocking support are still missing. It looks like we now have to wait till the reviews which don't come out until the 13th of September to get more data on those but we will try to provide you with more information on those in the coming weeks.