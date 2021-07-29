AOC Announces Two 49″ Curved Gaming Monitors, the AG493QCX and the AG493UCX2

AOC has introduced two ultrawide gaming monitors, which feature a screen size of 49", making them ideal for larger gaming setups. The AG493QCX and the AG493UCX2 gaming monitors feature a curvature of 1800R, and it features an aspect ratio of 32:9. Both of these monitors are expected to be available in September 2021, with the AG493QCX being the cheaper of the two having a price of £719.99, while the AG493UCX2 will feature a price of £939.99.

The AG493QCX and the AG493UCX2 gaming monitors offer a curvature of 1800R with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 165 Hz, respectively

These monitors have the same design, which has the AOC logo on the back of the monitor and a minimalistic black color scheme. Each of these monitors features a borderless design and is packed with features that gamers will enjoy. In addition to these monitor's borderless design, they offer a 1800R curvature that offers a higher immersion level during longer gaming sessions. The AG493UCX2 gaming monitor offers a 1 ms response time and can connect to separate PCs and control them through one set of peripherals due to the onboard KVM switch.

These features include support for Adaptive-Sync and support a wide range of color gamuts, including 89% coverage of the AdobeRGB, 91% coverage of the DCI-P3, and 120% coverage of the sRGB gamut coverage for the AG493UCX2 gaming monitor. Since these monitors offer a wider display, both models are equipped with sturdy metal stands that offer height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, ensuring that using either one of these monitors in your gaming setup allows for a high level of comfort. The larger screens are ideal for content creators and have two 5 watts speakers in both models to create a rich stereo sound stage.

The AG493UCX2 offers a QHD resolution and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, while the AG493QCX gaming monitor, which offers the same screen size, offers a Full HD resolution and a slightly lowered refresh rate of 144 Hz. Both of these gaming monitors, the AG493QCX and the AG493UCX2, come with a three-year warranty.

Both of these gaming monitors, The AGON AG493UCX2 and AG493QCX, are expected to be available in September 2021 with a price of £939.99 and £719.99, respectively.